Sofia Richie often changes up her look, but while she usually styles her hair straight, this week she opted for a gorgeous new look. Instagram page Kathleen_Hair shared photos of Sofia's tresses, which were styled in soft beach waves. The photos were also posted by the star on her own social media page, and she received plenty of compliments. Kathleen_Hair is Sofia's go-to hairstylist, who have created a number of gorgeous looks with her hair during recent public appearances. These have included a sleek, elongated low ponytail with extensions, and a bouncy blowdry. Sofia's hair was even transformed to resemble Barbie in October, when the star dressed up as the popular doll for Halloween. For the look, she had a clip-in fringe and high ponytail.

Sofia Richie looked gorgeous with a curly hair makeover

It's been an exciting time for Sofia, who is currently Cosmopolitan's cover star for the publication's April issue. The model shared a picture of the front cover on Instagram, and many of her famous friends and relatives congratulated her on the achievement. Lionel Richie wrote: "Wow! Bird. This is amazing, so proud of you," while Paris Hilton commented: "Gorgeous sis." Lottie Moss added: "My Queen." In the interview, Sofia opened up about what she wants to be known for, telling Cosmopolitan: "I want people to know that I have a lot of ambition and work hard. I want to be known for the great things that I do in my life." She also added that this year, she isn't afraid of failure anymore. "This year, I'm not scared to fail. I don't think there's necessarily failing. It's just learning and growing," she said.

Sofia with boyfriend Scott Disick

Sofia is currently dating Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick. The pair have been going out since 2017, and while they tend to keep their relationship out of the public eye, they occasionally make public appearances on the red carpet at events. Sofia is also a regular at the Kardashian-Jenner parties, having attended Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas Eve celebrations with her boyfriend back in December. Sofia and Scott have a close relationship with Kourtney and have been on holiday with the mum-of-three on several occasions so that Mason, Penelope and Reign benefit from being with both of their parents while experiencing new places.

