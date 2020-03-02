We love Queen Rania of Jordan's modern and elegant wardrobe, and once again she has totally wowed us with her latest outfit - as she greeted Norway's King Harald and Queen Sonja as they began their state visit to Jordan on Monday. The royal chose a stunning white Izeta coat dress to attend the welcome ceremony, teamed with Dior heels and a quirky Maison Halaby handbag - though we're even more surprised by her gorgeous scraped back hairstyle, achieved with a zig-zag hairband like the ones many of us will remember from the 1990s.

Rania's take on the royal headband trend is certainly a new one, perhaps taking inspiration from recent runway styles and fashion's current fascination with retro looks. She made the hairstyle her own by adding plenty of volume at the back, and leaving her sweeping side fringe loose. We love it!

WATCH: Queen Rania's style over the years

In the past, supermodels Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have worn this look in a more laid-back way, both on the runway and off-duty. It's not the first time Rania has worn her classic hairband to keep her hair off her face, either - she also wore the style during a visit to Italy in March 2019.

Gigi Hadid wearing the trend at Prabal Gurung back in 2018

It won't be long before we see more of Queen Rania with our very own royal family, since it was recently announced that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit Jordan in March. Charles and Camilla will be reunited with King Abdullah and Rania as they learn what the country is doing to support refugees. The Duchess will see the work undertaken by Queen Rania to protect vulnerable children and mothers, as well as educating parents about child protection and safeguarding.

The Jordanian royals visited the Queen in 2019

Rania last visited the UK in February 2019, and looked stunning as she visited the Queen at Buckingham Palace, wearing an chic pink midi dress and lilac heels. We can't wait to see what she wears next…

