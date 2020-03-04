Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi have recently returned home from their exotic holiday in the Bahamas. While the pair had the most incredible time, they were extremely happy to be back, and the Lip Kits founder shared a sweet video on Instagram of Stormi running towards the front door of their Hidden Hills mansion, as well as several pictures from inside the property. These included a photo from inside the toddler's bedroom. The floor was covered with Disney Princess dolls, as well as books. Stormi loves to read, and the children's novels included a miniature version of the classic, We're Going on a Bear Hunt.

Kylie Jenner shared a sweet photo inside Stormi's bedroom

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star later posted photos of her day out with Stormi in LA, which included a trip to the farmer's market. Stormi was captured on camera holding some amethyst, which Kylie explained to her was her birth stone. The pair also stopped for some lunch, and tucked into some tasty looking tacos. The pair returned to LA on Tuesday, having spent several days on holiday with Kylie's best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou.

MORE: Meghan Markle expected to leave baby Archie in Canada when she joins Prince Harry in the UK

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her daughter were pleased to be home

Kylie shares Stormi with ex Travis Scott, and although they are no longer together, they have remained the best of friends. The beauty mogul spoke about their relationship in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, telling the publication: "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

READ: Sarah Jessica Parker reflects on grief with emotional message

The Lip Kits founder previously posted another photo inside Stormi's room

In the interview, Kylie spoke about raising her little girl in the public eye, and her desire to ensure that Stormi knows just how lucky they are. She said of Stormi's upbringing: "I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now. Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too. I'm just trying my best, even though she's still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn't normal, the way we live. It's just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, 'Don’t look!'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.