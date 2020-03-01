Charley Webb took a trip to the salon on Saturday – and she looks incredible! The Emmerdale actress shared a picture of herself at the hairdressers, which she uploaded on Instagram. "New hair," she captioned the image. The Debbie Dingle actress was able to showcase her new look with her Emmerdale co-stars too, as the following day she joined Emma Atkins, who plays Charity Dingle, and Lucy Pargeter, who plays Chas Dingle, as they celebrated Lucy's birthday. The trio met up for brunch, where they enjoyed cocktails, washed down with tasty looking salads. The mother-of-three shared photos from the event on social media, and it looked like a good time was had by all!

Emmerdale star Charley Webb paid a trip to the hairdressers

The actress has been on maternity leave from Emmerdale following the arrival of her third son, Ace, in July. In the ITV soap, her character Debbie left the village to start a new life in Scotland, after Dingle matriarch Lisa Dingle left her a garage there in her will. The star recently admitted she didn't have any plans to go back just yet. Speaking to The Sun at the launch of Inflata Nation Peterborough in January, Charley said: "I’m still on maternity leave at the moment. It’s been good but three kids is a different ball game. It’s been really good fun, but there are no plans for me to return to work at the moment." The doting mum didn't rule out having another baby in the future either, adding: "Three at the moment is a lot, but I sort of think once you’ve got three you might as well have 20 because it’s just chaos. My house is chaos, but good fun though."

Emmerdale star reunited with her co-stars on Sunday

Charley shares Ace, and sons Bowie, four, and Buster, nine, with husband and Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden. The pair tied the knot in 2018, and celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on 10 February. Charley marked the special occasion on social media by sharing a picture of her wedding ring. In the caption, the star made a sweet reference to their son Ace, writing: "2 years on another baby in the mix. 10.02.2018."

The actress has been incredibly open and honest about all aspects of parenting, and often opens up about her experiences on social media. Most recently, Charley shared a video on Instagram Stories on Friday, where she revealed that they had hired a sleep consultant who has worked wonders to give her and Matthew their eight hours back, after they struggled getting son Bowie to stay in bed. She shared: "So I spoke a while (ago) about Bowie’s sleep and Ace’s sleep and how Bowie was coming into our room every single night and waking the baby up and waking us up and it was just awful.

"We have now finally got the help that we needed, we have worked with the Night Ninja, who has been amazing. Bowie goes to sleep now on his own after his story, don’t have to lay with him anymore and he doesn’t come into our bedroom until the sun comes up on his groclock the next morning. It’s been incredible. If you haven’t tried a groclock, do because honestly it’s changed our lives completely and it just means that we’ve got an evening and it’s just so much better now. And it’s important for him as well to be able to do that."

