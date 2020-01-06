Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has just had a subtle hair change with the help of extensions – and she looks gorgeous! The pro dancer posted a new photo of herself with noticeably thicker hair over the weekend, which was created as a result of her hairdresser Vicky Demetriou, who specialises in extensions. Vicky also posted a photo of Dianne on her own Instagram account to showcase the final results, and Joe Sugg's girlfriend responded to it in the comments section, writing: "You are the best, I love my hair." Fans also adored Dianne's new look, with one commenting: "I love your hair," while another added: "You look so beautiful."

Strictly star Dianne Buswell showcased her new look following a trip to the hairdressers

Dianne paid a visit to Vicky shortly after she returned to the UK following her trip to Australia over the Christmas break, ahead of the much-anticipated Strictly Live Tour, which she is participating in. The star went back home to see her family, and took her boyfriend, YouTube star Joe Sugg, out with her to meet them for the first time. While the couple had a wonderful time, their trip was tinged with sadness following the sudden death of Dianne's grandfather.

Dianne and boyfriend Joe Sugg spent the Christmas break in Australia

The dancer revealed on Instagram that her beloved relative had passed away just two days after Christmas Day, and shared a series of photos of them together from the day on Instagram, accompanied by a loving tribute to him. "Rest in peace pop. I will cherish all my memories with you forever and ever. You were a very special man to so many people. You told me so many stories that I will never forget maybe because you told me the same ones a million times, but the way you told them I could listen to another million more. Love you so much and I know you will be looking down on all of us I’m so glad I got to spend Christmas with you Xx."

Dianne later shared a bittersweet video on her YouTube channel featuring her late grandfather. At the end of the video, the star posted a message which read: "Sadly my pop passed away just two days after Christmas. But I'm so glad I got to spend this special time with you. As you can see family was his everything and us being all together made him the happiest. I love you pop and I know you will always be watching out for your amazing family. rest in peace." The footage then cut to a montage of childhood photos featuring Dianne and her grandfather.

