Gemma Atkinson gave boyfriend Gorka Marquez a fresh cut on Saturday, and shared the moment on Instagram, even adding the Jaws theme tune to the video for dramatic effect! In the hilarious clip, the former Hollyoaks star can be seen moving the clippers up and down the back of Gorka's head, while he watches his partner closely in the mirror to make sure she is doing a good job. Thankfully, the professional dancer's hair is already very short, so there's not much room for error on Gemma's part.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson cuts Gorka's hair in hilarious video

Gemma and Gorka are currently self-isolating in their Manchester home with their eight-month-old daughter, Mia. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the family have shared many sweet photos with fans, updating them on everything from Mia's diet to their full-on exercise routines.

Baby Mia likes to fall asleep in strange places!

Earlier on Saturday, dad Gorka shared two hilarious clips of Mia falling asleep in the most bizarre places. In the first video shared by the 29-year-old, Mia could be seen happily jumping and spinning around in her Munchkin Bounce and Play Bouncer. "Lockdown mood," Gorka wrote over the clip that he shared on his Instagram stories.

The dad-of-one then posted another clip which showed his daughter fast asleep whilst still strapped into her bouncer - it seems playtime tired her out!

What's more, Gemma recently revealed that the little girl is starting to take after mum and dad. Taking once again to Instagram, the 35-year-old shared a sweet video of baby Mia playing on her mat on the floor surrounded by soft toys and stuffed animals - but she was particularly interested in one toy that reminded us of her super-fit parents – waving around a small black dumbbell! Like mother, like daughter.

