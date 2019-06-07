Gemma Atkinson shows off brand new hair colour on first day of maternity leave Her due date is looming…

Gemma Atkinson teased fans that a big change was coming after she officially started maternity leave on Friday – a brand new look! The radio star, who is pregnant with her first child with Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez, informed her followers that she had plans to dye her hair following her last ever breakfast show on Hits Radio, and she wasted no time in making that change happen.

Opting for a "low maintenance" look, Gemma showed off her new hair colour on Instagram, revealing she has decided to go for a slightly darker shade around her roots in anticipation that she won't have much time for hair maintenance once her baby arrives. Sharing three brand new images of her freshly dyed locks, Gemma said: "Decided on some darker shades through my blondes today. Going for more low maintenance when it comes to my root upkeep! #mumpreparation."

Looking good!

Fans loved Gemma's new look, with some even admitting they were envious they didn't think to do the same before they had their own baby. One said: "It took me nearly a year to get my hair done at the salon it was a state. You had the right idea!" Another added: "Good plan.....if you do get five mins to yourself the last thing you’ll want to do is root maintenance....take the sleep every time." And a third simply said: "Looks fabulous love the colour."

Gemma wanted low maintenance

No doubt Gemma, 34, is looking forward to some downtime with boyfriend Gorka before the baby comes, now that she is officially off work. Sharing a picture of herself relaxing in a swimming pool as she announced her last day at work, the former Strictly star said: "Officially on maternity leave! Love to say I'll be doing the above but the reality is very different. Thank you for all the lovely messages regarding @hitsradiouk. I'll be back in the new year with a new show getting you home from work on drive time 4pm until 7pm, and it's lovely to know you'll all still be tuning in. Until then, I'm casually waiting for Baby Marquez to arrive and for the new chapter for me and Gorks to begin."

