Gemma Atkinson has the best response to naysayers of her new hair The Strictly Come Dancing star has had a fringe cut in

Gemma Atkinson dazzled fans with her new hairdo this week. However, there were some critics who questioned why she had a fringe cut in – and to that, the former Strictly star had the best response. Uploading a video to Instagram on Thursday, Gemma shut her naysayers down by performing a routine from Grease 2, specifically Michelle Pfeiffer's banging tune, Cool Rider, which turns out to be the inspiration behind her incredible new 'do. Nailing the routine, Gemma proudly sashayed around her Hits Radio studio as she lip synced to the song, flipping her new fringe around to perfection. Captioning the clip, she wrote: "Them: why have you had a fringe cut? Me: Michelle Pfeiffer in Grease 2 (I know, I know, I should have won Strictly)." We couldn't agree more!

WATCH VIDEO: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez share glimpse inside their new home

Gemma debuted her feathery fringe at the BRITs on Tuesday. The doting mum took to Instagram to show off her new look, sharing a video of herself sitting in the back of a car with the caption: "When @cintalondon does your hair and makeup for the BRITs and you have a minute fringe."

Gemma Atkinson is definitely channeling Michelle Pfeiffer

Gemma later shared another photo of herself on the night, and revealed that her stunning hair and makeup looks had been created in the toilets! Beneath a glamourous photo of herself at the star-studded ceremony, to which Gemma wore a chic, navy dress by Rag and Doll, the 35-year-old wrote: "Thank you @cintalondon for sorting my face & Barnet literally in a loo backstage!"

Gemma Atkinson debuted her new fringe at the BRITs

Despite her less-than-glamorous dressing room situation, Gemma's fans still thought she looked flawless, and took to the comment section of her post to say so. One wrote: "Stunning," while another sweetly added: "I wish I could look that good after getting ready in the loo! Or anywhere for that matter!"

