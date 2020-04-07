Gorka Marquez debuts brand new hairstyle during lockdown – and it looks so different We're loving the Strictly star's new look

Gorka Marquez has a brand new look – and we are so here for it! The Strictly star has shaved off his hair, and is now sporting a fresh buzz cut that we can imagine is seriously low maintenance. The doting dad debuted the transformation on Sunday, sharing a video of himself, his partner Gemma Atkinson and their nine-month-old daughter, Mia, practicing a dance routine in the family's impressive home gym.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gorka Marquez shares sweet video of baby Mia saying 'Papa'

On Tuesday, the father-of-one again took to Instagram, this time to reveal the hilarious parenting technique Gemma uses to keep her beloved pet dog Norman and little Mia entertained in the morning - singing at the top of her lungs!

MORE: Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson post the cutest photo of baby Mia showing off her Spanish roots

Gorka's new look!

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares adorable new video of daughter Mia - and she's got moves like her dad!

In the short clip, Gemma could be seen on the floor of their living room while Mia sat in her baby chair and Norman watched his mum curiously from the sofa. The former Hollyoaks star was heard singing: "Norman the great, Norman the brave, he is the best dog in the land of the dogs!" as she flung her arms in the air and gestured at her daughter. The doting mum also shared the video on her own Instagram page, writing: "The art of distraction for a bit of peace."

When it comes to their adorable daughter, the proud parents are quick to share with fans her achievements. On Monday, they took to social media with the cutest snap of her wearing a chic red hat, clearly a nod to her Spanish roots. Gemma gushed, "Mi papa es Espanol," which translates to, "my dad is Spanish". Upon seeing the photo, which had La Bamba playing in the background, Gorka replied with, "mi princesa [my princess]."

What's more, the day before, Gemma even revealed that Mia has inherited her dad's moves! The radio host uploaded a short but sweet clip showing the tiny tot sitting on the floor, waving her arms and kicking her feet as she tried to decide between a book or a toy – talented much?

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.