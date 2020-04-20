Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark reveals hair transformation after finally making it to the barbers The Danish royal documented his trip to the barbers

The coronavirus lockdown has meant that people have been unable to get their hair cut, with many reaching for the clippers or scissors at home for a DIY trim. One royal has shown off his new hairstyle on social media after Demark became the first European country to loosen its measures on Monday.

Crown Prince Frederik posted before and after photos after his visit to the barbers on the Danish royal family's Instagram. He captioned the post: "I'm probably not the only one who today has been to the hairdresser. Fortunately, it is now again possible for hairdressers and other small businesses and shops to open on top of a long shutdown."

He added: "I would like to thank everyone for being so ready to change and for helping to keep the wheels going for a period that requires a lot from us all."

Denmark began its lockdown in early March and after a month on, it has begun to lift lockdown restrictions, including students returning to school and allowing beauty salons and hairdressers to reopen. Local media reports that the country's biggest online haircut booking system crashed shortly after the news was announced.

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik

Crown Prince Frederik, his wife Crown Princess Mary and their four children were living in Switzerland at the start of the year but returned to Denmark in early March after the coronavirus outbreak. They had been living in the country while their children Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 12, and nine-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine were studying at the Lemania-Verbier International School. The young royals will continue their education at Tranegårdskolen in Gentofte, now that public institutions have reopened.

Prince Christian, Princess Isabelle, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine appeared in a video alongside their cousins (Prince Joachim and Princess Marie's children) to wish their grandmother happy birthday as Queen Margrethe celebrated her 80th year on 16 April.

