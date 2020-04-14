Celebrities transforming their kids' hair during lockdown: from Victoria Beckham to Amanda Holden and Andrea McLean These transformations are incredible!

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, these celebrity parents are keeping busy by transforming their children's hair during lockdown. Trying their hands at DIY hairdressing, the likes of Victoria Beckham, Andrea McLean and Tom Kerridge are having a go at box-dyeing, hair styling and more from their homes - and the results are incredible. Trying to decide if you should take the plunge and transform your children's hair? Why not take note from Cruz Beckham's brand new bubblegum pink do? Never used clippers before? Andrea McLean's got skills - and her son Finlay agrees.

Amanda Holden

VIDEO: Amanda Holden Transforms Daughter Hollie's Hair During Coronavirus Lockdown

Sharing a sped-up video of herself dyeing her daughter Hollie's hair pink, Amanda Holden's 1.4 million Instagram followers couldn't believe the results. Using a semi-permanent colour from Schwarzkopf in Rose Gold, which retails for less than £6, the Britain's Got Talent star captioned the video: "HRH has got #Pink #locks #down #fun #temporary #wecandothis. Wait till the pics at end."

Victoria Beckham

Victoria dyed Cruz's hair pink

Trying her hand at DIY hair dyeing, Victoria Beckham donned a pair of latex gloves to dye her son Cruz's hair bubblegum pink. Revealing the results on Instagram, Cruz was clearly impressed with his mum's hairdressing skills - and so are we.

Jessica Alba

Hosting an Instagram Live over the weekend, Jessica Alba revealed that she's been spending her time in lockdown giving her youngest daughter, Haven, a hair transformation. Colouring the ends of her daughter's red hair with pink and purple dye, the mum-of-three explained that her daughter wanted to try out a new colour without making a major commitment, so if she decided against it, all she'd need is a trim to remove the colour.

Andrea McLean

Andrea has been dyeing her family's hair in lockdown

Putting her dyeing skills to good use, Loose Women star Andrea McLean has been colouring her entire family's hair. Sharing the results on Instagram, last week she dyed her son Finlay's brunette hair a fiery red before ombreing her daughter Amy's hair with caramel ends.

On Easter Monday Andrea also revealed that she had cut her son's hair

Andrea tried her hand at styling as she shared another video on Easter Monday. Captioning the post "Mama's been busy…" the TV presenter used clippers to trim Finlay's hair at the sides. Receiving an outpouring of praise on social media, Andrea's followers were certainly impressed with her skills. One wrote: "Wow Andrea, you did a great job!" And another added "Love it, really suits him."

Tom Kerridge

Tom posted the hilarious snap on Instagram

In a hilarious post on Instagram, Chef Tom Kerridge revealed that his attempts to cut his son Acey's hair hadn't quite worked out as planned. Sharing a photo of the final result, he explained: "With the hairdressers being shut, we thought we'd better do it..... he was way too tired and kicked off halfway through.... he's now asleep with this haircut." Sending his 389K followers into fits of laughter, one wrote: "It's a right of passage - every child should experience a parent inflicted haircut at some point in their lives," and another added, "Lol. Been there."

