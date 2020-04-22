Nadia Sawalha is not having a good day! The Loose Women star revealed that she is struggling to be apart from her hairdresser as she unveiled her greying hair in a hilarious video on Instagram on Wednesday. The 55-year-old begged her followers for tips on how to disguise her fading hair colour, as she showed off the grey growing from her roots almost down to the nape of her neck. In the clip, Nadia says to the camera: "Hair looks alright from the front, doesn't it girls?" She then panned the camera down the back of her head, adding: "The struggle is real", before screaming in horror.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha screams in horror over her grey roots

MORE: Nadia Sawalha stuns fans as she completely strips off for revealing Instagram photo

Captioning the clip, Nadia wrote: "Oh my god!!! You won’t believe my hair!! SOS. I didn’t realise I look 90 years old from the back!!!! How are your roots girls???? What are you using to fight the grey????" Some fans were quick to offer up their advice, with one suggesting: "L’Oréal root spray touch up, brilliant stuff until hairdresser opens. Been covering my grey with it. Washes out too if it goes wrong."

While others said Nadia looked great no matter what her hair colour. One fan wrote: "It’s not that bad. Grey hair can look fabulous and you no longer have to worry about roots once you embrace it. You look gorgeous whatever your hair colour and your kind and bubbly personality shines through. We don’t even notice it but what we do notice is what you and your family are doing to help us get through this and we thank you."

Nadia Sawalha begged for tips on how to disguise her greys

MORE: Inside the lavish homes where the Loose Women stars are social distancing

Mum-of-two Nadia has certainly been keeping her fans entertained during lockdown. Earlier this month, she added a funny twist to her baking session as she attempted to make her own bread. Instead of just whipping up a loaf, Nadia also decided to use the opportunity to celebrate her figure at the same time. Playfully running a rolling pin over her bare, flour-covered belly, which she rested on her kitchen countertop, the TV favourite captioned the image: "Spent all day trying to get a loaf of bread and a loo roll ... geez have had to take drastic measures ... but I’m happy!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.