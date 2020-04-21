Saira Khan looks unrecognisable with a head full of curls in stunning photo The Loose Women panellist is longing for her previous hair

Saira Khan took a trip down memory lane on Monday evening, sharing a photo of herself from when she was just 19 – and we hardly recognise her! The Loose Women panellist looks gorgeous in the stunning throwback, sporting a head full of curls and Cara Delevingne-worthy brows. Admitting she "hated" her hair and "bushy" brows at the time, Saira is now longing for her previous look. Captioning the post on Instagram, the 49-year-old wrote: "19 years old at Brighton Poly! I hated my hair. What I would do for those locks now! And check out those brows - I soon had those waxed off! What I would do to have those bushy caterpillars now."

Saira's followers were floored by the photo, with many of her Loose Women co-stars commenting on how beautiful she is. Ruth Langsford wrote: "Beautiful… inside and out," followed by a red heart emoji. Andrea McLean added: "You look beautiful! You still are now." Many other comments simply said "beautiful" or "stunning", while one person even confused Saira's younger self for her other co-star Stacey Solomon. They wrote: "When I first saw this I thought it Stacey!"

Saira Khan has been keeping active during lockdown

Apart from flicking through old photos of herself, Saira has been keeping up with her active lifestyle in a bid to reach her weight loss goal in time for her 50th birthday next month. She has been sharing videos of her workouts to help her followers keep fit while they are stuck inside during the coronavirus lockdown. Speaking about her progress last month, she captioned one of her workout videos: "My body transformation is not just transforming my physical being but my whole life, outlook and perspective - which I was not expecting at all.

"It's giving me a new found confidence that I never knew I had and it's challenging my mental strength and self-belief. I'm realising that to be strong is actually about having the strength to go for what makes you happy and the self-belief that you can do it. I never recognised my own endurance until now."

