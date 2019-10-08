Nadia Sawalha gets hair transformation by Duchess Kate's favourite hairdresser The Loose Women star got her hair styled before stepping out on the red carpet with her family

Nadia Sawalha treated herself to an afternoon of pampering at the hairdressers on Tuesday – and seemed very pleased with her new look. The Loose Women panellist shared a series of photos from inside the salon on Instagram Stories, including one of her getting tints and highlights. She also posted a video of herself getting her hair blow-dried, and teased: "I'm not showing you the finished look." The star had previously joked that it had been a while since she had paid a visit to the hairdressers, and will no doubt share a full photo of her new look very soon. Nadia has excellent taste too, having chosen to visit the Richard Ward salon – the hairdresser who boasts the Duchess of Cambridge among his clients.

The former EastEnders actress had gone to get her hair styled ahead of a red carpet event, which she took her entire family along to. Nadia and her husband Mark Adderley, and their daughters Maddie, 16, and Kiki, 12, went to the premiere of Knives Out in central London. Nadia shared several photos of her daughters walking along the red carpet, and another photo of her husband and children at home getting ready to leave for the premiere.

Along with presenting Loose Women, Nadia runs her own YouTube channel called Nadia Sawalha and Family. The star has enjoyed huge success from it as it has grown in popularity, and most recently she announced that she was set to host her very own cooking show on ITV. The show is called Nadia's Family Feasts, and is set to air later in the year. The news came as no surprise to fans, as Nadia is often seen cooking in the kitchen on social media, and has previously won Celebrity MasterChef, as well as releasing several cookbooks over the years.

Nadia has had to keep details of the new show under wraps for now, but most recently revealed that she was about to start filming for it, and asked her Instagram followers to get involved in the programme by sending in photos of themselves with their favourite meals. She wrote: "My new show Nadia's Family Feasts starts recording this week and I want you lovely lot to be part of it. We'd love photos of you and the family enjoying Christmas dinner or just the weekly takeaway!"

