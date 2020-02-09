Jennifer Lopez wows with short hair as she steps out on red carpet The Hustlers actress often wears hair extensions, but this time she opted to keep things natural!

Jennifer Lopez always looks incredible, and more often than not wears hair extensions for maximum volume and length, especially on the days she's performing on stage. However, on Saturday night at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker opted for a more natural look. The star has an accentuated long bob, with blonde balayage, which she styled straight for her special night. Beauty-wise, J-Lo accentuated her features with a smokey eye and defined brow and wore a glitzy high-neck jumper teamed with a purple skirt. The talented star had been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Hustlers, and while she didn't win, she still had an incredible night.

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning on the red carpet on Saturday

It’s non-stop for Jennifer at the moment, who is still on a high from her show-stopping performance at the Super Bowl halftime show last weekend. The 50-year-old wowed fans with her dance moves at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, as she belted out some of her most popular hits, including Jenny from the Block and Waiting for Tonight. Appearing on the Jimmy Fallon show after her performance, the singer revealed the special meaning behind some of her dance moves on the night, explaining that her entrance – which saw her balance on the top of the Empire State Building – was to represent that women rule the world, as well as nodding to her New York roots. The star's pole dance, meanwhile, was linked to her performance on Hustlers.

J-Lo posed for a picture with Renee Zellweger

It wasn't just Jennifer that got everyone talking last week, but her 11-year-old daughter Emme too. The little girl joined her mum during the last segment of her performance, and appeared on stage singing Let's Get Loud, before joining her mum to duet to Born in the USA. Jennifer couldn't have been prouder of her daughter, and explained afterwards that Emme has the "performance gene" so doesn't get nervous beforehand, just excited. Emme's stepdad Alex Rodriguez, her twin Max and dad Marc Anthony were all at the event to cheer her on, along with her stepsisters Natasha and Ella.

While Emme is the twin who has joined Jennifer on stage on several occasions, Max is also a talented singer. The little boy showcased his vocal skills during Jennifer's 50th birthday party in July. The pre-teen got up on stage to perform a solo hit, and received a standing ovation from Jennifer and his soon-to-be stepdad Alex. Emme, meanwhile, performed at Jennifer's It's My Party tour last year, and appeared in the singer's music video, Limitless, where she played a younger version of her mum.

