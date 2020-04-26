Kim Kardashian is enjoying every minute of lockdown as she's been able to spend quality time with her four children. And over the weekend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a sweet photo of her son Saint inside his bedroom – and it's incredibly tidy! The four-year-old was pictured on his mum's Instagram account pulling a face while standing in front of his wardrobe, which was neatly lined up with rows of clothes. There were also several toys on display, and a wooden storage box to help keep the space organised. Saint is one lucky little boy too, as along with his bedroom, he shares an incredible playroom with his siblings, which has everything from a dressing up section to a arts and crafts area, as well as a toy stage and a music zone.

Kim Kardashian shared a glimpse inside her son Saint's bedroom

The Skims founder shares Saint, along with children North, six, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 11 months, with husband Kanye West. Kim has been using her time in lockdown to organise her photo collections of her kids and has been sharing some seriously sweet snaps with fans on social media. These have included a picture of Chicago playing with building blocks in the living room, and another of the little girl wearing a wig after North decided to dress up her little sister. Kim also recently posted a cute photo of North and Saint smiling on the plane, dressed in co-ordinating pyjamas.

The Kardashian-West family are self-isolating at home in LA

Kim - like many other parents – has taken on the role as a teacher to her oldest two children, and opened up about the experience so far during a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon. She told the host: "My daughter's six, and then they have to stop for PE, they have to go and run up and down in the backyard. Or they have to do yoga," she said, adding that all her kids have been enjoying making forts in the house. "Every room in the house is a different fort," the mother-of-four disclosed.

While it is hectic in a household with young children, Kim has been having a lovely time with her family and revealed that her children think it is wonderful. "It's honestly so fun in the house with all the kids. They love it, they honestly think it's the best thing ever," she told Jimmy. Last month at the beginning of the lockdown, Kim had taken to social media to ask her followers for ideas to entertain her children, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted that she didn't get the response she was hoping for. The star told Jimmy that the majority of her fans had told her that she shouldn't be stuck for ideas as she has a lot of money.

