Jennifer Lopez has the most gorgeous wavy hair, but more often than not the star wears extensions and styles it straight. However, during the coronavirus lockdown, the Hustlers actress has been embracing her natural locks – and she looks stunning! In a new photo posted on her fiancé Alex Rodriguez's Instagram account, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker was pictured wearing her shoulder-length hair down while working out at their home gym. The star is known for styling her tresses in a topknot, and often wears hairpieces in various lengths and colours when she attends high-profile events and performs on stage. Most memorably, J-Lo arrived at the Latin Billboard Awards in 2018 wearing 50 inch long extensions, resembling a real-life Rapunzel.

Jennifer Lopez revealed her beautiful natural waves while working out at the gym

The star has previously revealed to People that she feels at her best "when my hair is curly and I'm a little bit tan". The star added that her trademark bun was inspired from her upbringing in the Bronx. "Everything about growing up in the Bronx influenced me and is still with me today. I'm still a ponytail, bun-on-top-of-your-head girl, which is all very Puerto Rican Bronx."

The Hustlers star often wears her hair in her trademark top-knot

While Jennifer hasn't been going out during the coronavirus lockdown, the star has been regularly staying in touch with her fans on social media. Over the weekend, the 50-year-old was one of the many stars who took part in the One World: Together at Home show. The Selena star performed an emotional rendition of Barbra Streisand's People from her garden in Miami, which she had transformed for the event with fairy lights and candles left over from her family's Super Bowl party in February. There was even a makeshift stage, and a seating area for her family to watch her sing.

J-Lo has gone through many different hair transformations over the years

Jennifer is isolating with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max. Alex's daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, are also splitting their time between their dad and mum Cynthia Scurtis' homes. On Tuesday, Ella celebrated her birthday with her dad and stepmum, and J-Lo paid a heartfelt tribute to the pre-teen on social media. The star posted a lovely picture of the pair of them together, alongside the caption: "To my loving little Ella... the first day I met you, (you were so little then...) you ran up to me, sat right on my lap, put your arms around me and asked to have my lavender dress I had just worn to the Grammys for when you grew up. You won my heart in a split second ...you’re not so little anymore but you’re still sitting on my lap and I love it!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY sweet girl! #ThisPicIsUs PS: I have the dress saved for you!!"

