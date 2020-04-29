Pink shares adorable photo of daughter Willow – and she looks so grown up The Raise Your Glass hitmaker is mum to Willow and son Jameson

Pink is a doting mum to two young children – and they are growing up so fast! The Get the Party Started singer recently shared the sweetest photo of herself twinning with daughter Willow, eight, on Instagram, dressed in matching monochrome swimsuits. Fans were quick to comment on the snapshot, with one writing: "My heart," while another wrote: "She's beautiful like her mama." What's more, the little girl looked adorable with purple shoulder-length hair, which she wore down with a side parting. Pink has been letting Willow experiment with her hair over the past few years, and until recently the eight-year-old had been rocking an edgy shaven haircut on one side of her head.

Pink twinned with her daughter Willow in a cute photo during the lockdown

In 2017 Pink opened up about the advice she gave her daughter to help her grow in confidence – and it certainly seems to have worked. At the VMA Awards, Pink was awarded the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and gave a speech about her little girl when she went up on stage to collect her accolade. She said: "Recently, I was driving my daughter to school and she said to me, out of the blue, 'Mama, I'm the ugliest girl I know.'" Pink praised her daughter, continuing: "So, baby girl. We don't change. We take gravel in a shell and we make a pearl, and we help other people to change.... You, my darling girl, are beautiful and I love you."

The little girl has been experimenting with her hair with some seriously cool styles

It's been an eventful time for Pink and her family. Earlier in the month, the singer revealed that both she and her son Jameson, three, had tested positive for coronavirus. While it was a terrifying time for them, luckily they have both fully recovered now. Discussing the experience on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the mum-of-two described it as "the scariest thing I've ever, ever been through in my whole life."

Willow and her younger brother Jameson

The award-winning singer proved that Jameson is completely back to his old self after recently sharing a sweet picture of him with his older sister playing outside in the field. In the photo, Jameson was pulling a funny face, which caused many of the star's followers to compare him to his famous mum.

