Pink's daughter Willow, 8, gets shaved head haircut identical to famous mum Too cute!

Pink's daughter Willow is only eight-years-old, but she certainly knows her own style already! The little girl decided that she wanted hair just like her mum and so was taken to the hairdressers over the weekend to get a new edgy shaven haircut. Willow's dad Carey Hart posted a photo of Willow's new look on his Instagram account, and wrote in the caption: "Loving my punk rock daughter. Remember everyone, fly your own flag. There is no box to be put in. It's better to be your own self. Own it, and love it. And if anyone has a problem with it, tell them (politely) to move on." He added: "Can't wait to see the woman you grow up to be. I have a feeling you are going to be strong, fierce, compassionate, and caring. I'm so proud of you, Willow."

Pink's daughter Willow shaved her hair to look just like her mum

Willow's new look attracted a lot of attention from fans, with many commenting on just how much the little girl looked like her mum. "She looks so much like momma here! Way to go Willow," one wrote, while another posted: "Love it! My daughter wanted to do the same thing around aged ten and we totally let her. You look awesome Willow." A third added: "I love it! And love you both for letting her find and be her own self. My hair was always dictated by my mother and grandmother and I hated it and counted the days until I could make my own choices. She's a beautiful girl."

Willow and Pink on the red carpet in 2018

In 2017 Pink previously opened up about the advice she gave her daughter to help her grow in confidence – and it certainly seems like it has been listened to. At the VMA Awards, Pink was awarded the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and gave a speech about her little girl when she went up on stage to collect her accolade. She said: "Recently, I was driving my daughter to school and she said to me, out of the blue, 'Mama, I'm the ugliest girl I know.'"

Pink praised her daughter, continuing: "So, baby girl. We don't change. We take gravel in a shell and we make a pearl, and we help other people to change. ... You, my darling girl, are beautiful and I love you." The camera then turned to Willow, who made an adorable face at her mum by tapping her teeth. Viewers were quick to praise Willow – then six - with one writing on Twitter: "How cute! @Pink and Willow are snuggling backstage at the #VMAs. Rockstar and lovely mother at the same time," while another added: "I love @Pink speech. Willow is beautiful and she is gonna grow up to be one hell of a strong and beautiful woman."

