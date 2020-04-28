The Duchess of York took to Instagram on Tuesday for another story installment, and while she was at it, the mother-of-two was seen sporting much straighter hair. Dressed in an emerald green shirt, Sarah's chestnut tresses looked seriously sleek, and we love her new look! By the sound of it, so do the Duchess' followers!

WATCH: Sarah launched her YouTube children's book series

Many took to the comment section of the post to point out how gorgeous Sarah looked. "Fergie, you look beautiful," wrote one, with another adding: "So very beautiful Duchess of York." A third sweetly noted: "Beautiful! God bless you always."

Sarah's hair looked so chic!

Earlier in April, Sarah launched a thoughtful new initiative in the hope of getting youngsters reading while they're cooped up at home during the coronavirus pandemic. In a bid to encourage children to pick up a book, the Duchess has been reading an array of children's stories on her social media pages, and has even been asking some famous faces to join in on the fun, including her daughter Princess Eugenie, who took part on Saturday, reading Guess how much I Love You by Sam McBratney.

The doting mum explained in an Instagram post: "Excited to be launching Storytime with Fergie and Friends on my new @youtube and @facebookapp channels – a traditional children’s storytime every day to help keep them entertained during lockdown.

"I’ll be reading both my own stories and others and asking friends to join in. It’s all free and just for fun. There will be a new story posted every weekday at 4pm and a longer storytime on Saturdays. I so hope you enjoy them and they give some of you something new to do during this difficult time for everyone #storytimewithfergieandfriends." Model and actress Poppy Delevingne was among the first to react, posting a row of heart emojis alongside the comment: "Amazing!!!"

