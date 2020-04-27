Nicole Kidman went on a trip down memory lane over the weekend and shared footage on Instagram from behind-the-scenes of her stunning photoshoot with Vogue Australia. The video showed the Big Little Lies actress posing in a field of flowers back in January 2017, when Nicole graced the cover of the fashion bible. What's more, the star looked stunning as she embraced her natural hair, which was styled in waves in a chic updo. Fans adored Nicole's hairstyle and many commented on it, with one writing: "I love your hair," while another wrote: "Love your curls." A third added: "Your hair looks beautiful."

Nicole Kidman shared footage from her Vogue photoshoot - embracing her natural curly hair

In more recent years, Nicole has been trying to cut down on using straighteners as she was concerned about losing her iconic spiral curls. The star admitted that she wanted to achieve what she considered to be the "Aussie beach girl" stereotype. "I really wanted to have that suntanned skin and long blonde hair," she told Australia’s Who magazine. The mother-of-four also told Refinery 29: "I had that hair. I shouldn't have abused my hair. I loved that hair. What was I thinking? I'm working on getting that hair again." During the current coronavirus lockdown, The Undoings actress has been wearing her hair down in its natural waves in recent Instagram photos, much to the delight of her fans.

The Others actress has been trying to ditch the straighteners in recent years

The Others actress is currently self-isolating in Nashville with husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine. Keith has been trying to lift his fans' spirits up during this uncertain time and has been putting on weekly concerts via video link, performing from their home music studio. Nicole has been at each virtual show, dancing and cheering on the singer. The celebrity couple have been enjoying spending quality time with their children during the lockdown, as they put a pause on their busy lives. The family often travel between Nashville and London, and also have a property in Australia.

While they tend to keep their daughters out of the spotlight, The Hours actress previously gave an insight into Sunday and Faith's upbringing during an interview with Marie Claire. "I have a very sort of quiet life, I suppose. I try to live a soulful, artistic life. [This means] trying to raise my daughters in a really conscious, present way. Time becomes so precious as you get older," she said.

