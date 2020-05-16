Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Saturday night to share a photo of her daughter Harper's chic hairstyle. With her long, brunette locks sun-tinted blonde at the bottom, doting mum Victoria wrote in the caption: "Harper Seven."

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares emotional video featuring Harper's first steps to mark David's 45th birthday

It seems that Victoria and Harper were having a sweet mother-daughter day, as earlier on Saturday the former Spice Girl shared another photo of her daughter drawing in a field full of yellow flowers, proving Harper is just as creative as her mum!

In the caption, the fashion designer wrote: "Happy Harper finding creative inspiration! We are so fortunate to be able to enjoy the sunshine this Saturday. Hope you are all staying safe with your families."

Victoria shared the photo on Instagram

Needless to say, Victoria's followers were quick to gush over the beautiful snap, with one writing: "Beautiful picture of Harper." Another added: "This is lovely," while a third noted: "Wow your little girl is growing up! So sweet."

Earlier in May, dad David Beckham took to Instagram to share a photo of another of Harper's craft projects, a rainbow coloured square that the little girl had weaved by hand – how impressive!

The artsy creation was inspired by the NHS, and the retired footballer wrote alongside it: "Arts and crafts love Harper Seven." The family, like the rest of the country, have been incredibly supportive of the NHS and have been sharing footage of themselves clapping each Thursday to show their appreciation.

The Beckhams are currently isolating at their home in the Cotswolds and have been making the most of their time together. During the lockdown, they have celebrated both David and Victoria's birthdays, and even enjoyed a virtual disco with a little help from DJ Fat Tony for the former Spice Girl's big day in April. Not bad!

