Harper Beckham's school hairstyle is inspired by Baby Spice

We all know how utterly cute Harper Beckham is - from her top-notch wardrobe to her school projects that her proud mother Victoria shares on Instagram. She's the sweetest, right? Well, on Wednesday morning, VB shared a snap of her little girl in her school uniform, rocking a fab new hair do. Harper's mane was styled in 'Space Buns' - the same look Victoria's bandmate Emma Bunton used to sport back when they were in the Spice Girls. The 45-year-old wrote 'Baby Spice' alongside the snap. How adorable!

Little Harper was rocking a Baby Spice style hair 'do!

Harper has had her fair share of hair cuts in her time. Back in January 2019, the then seven-year-old mini style icon visited top hairdresser Luke Hersheson for a 'chic little French bob'.

Baby Spice - AKA - Emma Bunton - used to wear her hair in a similar style in the 90s

VB shared the transformation on her Instagram Stories, which showed little Harper standing perfectly still while Luke trimmed her bob and cut in a fringe. In the video, Luke explained the style he was cutting, while Victoria captioned it: "Super chic Harper" and "She is going short".

Harper has had lots of great haircuts - cehck out the 'Posh' bob!

Harper's former footballer father David has previously spoken about his daughter's long hairstyle, telling Yahoo Style: "About a year ago, my wife said, 'Maybe we should cut Harper's hair.' And I was like, 'No! We need to grow it. Do. Not. Touch.' Since she was born, we haven't cut it. That's why it's pretty much down to her knees. I had to. It's just so good, isn't it?"

VB admitted on This Morning last year that the pair share a passion for makeup. "Harper's really girly so we do enjoy make up at home. I mean, she wouldn't go out of the house with make up on obviously, but I think it’s a really nice thing you can do with your daughter, you know. Play with make up and have fun."

