Emma Willis showcases edgy hairstyle during lockdown Zoom call with husband Matt Willis The Voice presenter is isolating at home with husband Matt Willis and their three children

During the lockdown, Emma Willis has been growing out her pixie haircut due to the closure of hairdressers, and as a result, the star has been having fun experimenting with it. Most recently, The Voice presenter revealed an edgy new hairstyle that she had been able to create now that her hair has grown in length, which she showcased during a Zoom call with her friends over the weekend. The mother-of-three looked cool with miniature top knots, which she had styled as part of the virtual call's 'Ibiza' theme. To add to her look, Emma had bright pink eyeshadow and a red vest top, while her husband Matt Willis wore a leopard print bandana and shirt.

Emma Willis rocked a new hairstyle during her Ibiza-themed Zoom quiz

Emma and Matt have been keeping busy juggling their careers with homeschooling their three young children during the lockdown. The celebrity couple are doting parents to Isabelle, ten, Ace, eight, and Trixie, four. Their youngest daughter celebrated her birthday at the beginning of May, and despite the strange circumstances, the family made sure that she had a day to remember. On Instagram, Emma shared a picture of Trixie's incredible birthday cake, which was shaped into the number four, and featured a rainbow-layered sponge topped with white buttercream icing, and finished off with a layer of cupcakes.

The Voice presenter is isolating in Hertfordshire with her husband Matt Willis and their three children

Emma had previously shared a sweet tribute to her little girl to mark the occasion. Next to a beautiful snapshot of Trixie stood in a bluebell wood with her back to the camera, she wrote: "My little sausage is 4 years old today... I have no idea where that time has gone, but what she's added to our lives is unimaginable. Small in size but huge in strength, determination and kindness. Her great big smile makes my soul so happy... Happy birthday Trixie Grace Willis."

Matt and Emma, who have been married since 2008, are currently isolating at their beautiful home in Hertfordshire with their children. While they are a very close family, Emma has confessed in the past that she is sometimes jealous of her husband because he is seen as the "fun parent". On Dave Berry's podcast, the 44-year-old explained that the Busted star has a "fantastic bond" with their brood because he can get "down to their level".

