It's been an eventful time for Nicole Kidman during lockdown, as the Big Little Lies star recently broke her ankle after falling over during a run around her neighbourhood in Nashville. Luckily, the star is on the mend now, and has been praised for being a "trooper" by husband Keith Urban, as she continues to help their family through these uncertain times while recovering from her injury. Nicole has also gained the new title as the family's teacher, having been put in charge of homeschooling their daughters, Sunday, 11, and nine-year-old Faith. Opening up about his daughter's new routine, Keith told Weekend Today that he wasn't as confident with teaching their children. "It's definitely not me, given I was a Caboolture High drop out at 15. Nic is better at it than me, I failed music."

Nicole Kidman is doing most of the homeschooling with Sunday and Faith

Nicole has been inundated with messages of support from her fans after being pictured wearing a moon boot last Sunday. The Undoing star has since thanked everyone for their kind words in a post on Instagram. Sharing a picture of herself with Keith in the garden, The Hours actress wrote: "Thank you for all the well wishes and love. I’m back on the right track… and almost back on the right foot." The star's followers were quick to respond to her message, with one writing: "So happy to hear that! You and your family deserve nothing but happiness," while another wrote: "Hope your ankle gets better!" A third added: "Glad to know that you are improving."

MORE: Johnny Depp shares rare glimpse inside huge garden at LA mansion

The Undoing star gave an update on her broken ankle

Keith had previously opened up about Nicole's injury during an interview with The Project. The country singer said: "Five weeks ago she was running around the neighbourhood as she does and just didn't see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle. So she's been relegated to the boot for the last handful of weeks and is still sort of getting through it, but her spirits have been amazing I've got to say. She has been handling it way better than I would have."

READ: Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi shares glimpse inside wardrobe - complete with colour-coded shoe collection

Despite her injury, Nicole accompanied her husband last weekend as he performed a socially distant concert, named Urban Underground, in a car park for over 200 healthcare workers, who watched the performance from the safety of their cars. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Keith has been doing his bit to help entertain his fans and has been putting on weekly shows from his home music studio, which have been live-streamed on Instagram.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.