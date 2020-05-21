Emma Willis shows off surprising pink hair - and her daughters are behind the incredible transformation! Emma and Matt are usually pictured playing dress up with their daughters

Emma Willis showed off an incredible hair transformation, and something tells us her daughters are behind the fun new look.

Sharing a picture of herself wearing a bright pink Troll wig, the mother-of-three didn't seem very convinced with the makeover, writing across the image: "Princess Poppy, or Frenchy..." alongside a thinking face emoji.

Emma Willis seemed to have been playing dress up with her daughters

The 44-year-old was referring to popular Trolls character Poppy and Grease's Frenchy, who dyes her hair pink on the hit film.

Emma hasn't been the only parent to undergo a makeover. Just last week, The Voice UK host shared an adorable snap of her husband and daughter Trixie on Instagram which showed the four-year-old wearing a purple puff-sleeve Princess dress as she looked fondly up at her dad, who appeared to be dressed in a Harley Quinn wig. His outfit consisted of a black sleeveless T-shirt, orange and pink mini skirt over jeans, and a blonde wig styled into two pigtails with blue and pink curls, not to mention his scowling expression - we reckon he was secretly loving being in character!

It was Matt's turn last week, pictured with daughter Trixie

"Today, she was Rapunzel… And he @mattjwillis was 'muvva'," Emma captioned the photo, which showed the pair standing in their gorgeous kitchen at their Hertfordshire home. Perhaps Matt's outfit was supposed to be Repunzel's mother Gothel from Disney show Tangled? And fans may have noticed one other detail about Matt's appearance - he was sporting a new beardless look. The 37-year-old appeared barely recognisable without his rugged beard. Addressing his clean-shaven look, he wrote: "Whoops… beard trimmer accident."

Last week was not the first time Matt has been convinced to get creative with his outfits amid the coronavirus lockdown; in early May, the Busted star revisited his days in the boyband with Emma. The couple, who have been married since 2008, took part in their virtual quiz night by dressing up in old school uniforms – a nod to Busted's debut hit What I Go To School For. "Sunday night quiz team...! What I go to Zoom for! @busted," Matt teased in the caption.