David Beckham sends fans wild with his super blonde hair The star showed off his new look on Instagram

David Beckham proudly showed off his new watch on Wednesday, but many fans were more interested in the superstar footballer's hair, which looked much lighter.

"I love the silver hair, suits you lots," wrote one. "Love the hair!" added another. A third fan asked: "Hair dye?" while a fourth told David: "Loving the grey hair."

WATCH: David Beckham reveals surprising DIY project

Doting dad David isn't the only Beckham to switch up his hairstyle during lockdown. David's wife, Victoria Beckham, also debuted a new look last month when she posted a make-up tutorial sporting noticeably lighter locks.

David's locks were visibly lighter

"Like the new hair colour," one follower replied to the designer's post, while another added: "Did you lighten your hair? I love it!"

The star did tell her fans that she had been outside a lot during lockdown, so no doubt her lighter hair look is from the sun's rays rather than the bleach bottle. "At the moment I've spent a little bit more time in the sun, so my skin is a bit more tanned," she said.

Victoria isn't the only one to have had their hair lightened by the Cotswolds sun. In May, the former Spice Girl shared a photo of her eight-year-old daughter Harper's long hair, and the little girl also had visibly lighter tresses.

We need to get ourselves down to the Oxfordshire countryside immediately and soak up some of that sun!

And then there's Cruz, David and Victoria's 15-year-old son, who took things to a whole new level at the beginning of lockdown in April, when he got his famous mum to dye the tips of his hair a snazzy shade of bubble gum pink.

Posting a snap of his new hair colour at the time, the teenager wrote: "Fank [sic] mum." We wonder whether

Victoria would ever try the candyfloss colour herself...

