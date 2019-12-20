Victoria Beckham makes surprising confession about her hair It turns out there is something she can't do…

Victoria Beckham is a successful fashion designer and can now add makeup and skincare mogul to her CV. But it turns out there is something that the former Spice Girl isn't so accomplished at – her hair! The 45-year-old confessed in a new YouTube video that her signature topknot is not a style choice, but a necessity because she is terrible at styling her own mane. She said: "I can't do my own hair! I reckon 99 per cent of the time I wash my hair, hold my head upside down, rough dry, I literally get a hair bubble and stick it in a bun on the top of my head. That's how I go to work every single day as I just cannot do my hair!"

Victoria revealed her bun is the result of being unable to style her own hair

Victoria didn't just give away her hair secrets either, she also spilled the beans on what she's buying husband David for Christmas. "What do you buy David Beckham? He has everything. So, I bought him a puzzle," she said to makeup artist Lisa Eldridge. "A jigsaw puzzle?" Lisa asked. "A jigsaw puzzle with a picture of me. No…joke… a picture of the kids. But it's a really complicated puzzle with thousands and thousands of pieces," Victoria added.

The mum-of-four explained that David would probably enjoy spending time completing the puzzle, which is so big she thinks he is "probably going to be doing this until next Christmas". Victoria said: "He loves those things, you know, he loves Lego, so I think a jigsaw puzzle is the next thing for him. It was actually a friend of mine, Kim, who suggested the jigsaw puzzle. It's the most unlikely people that like these things."

WATCH: Go behind the scenes at HELLO! as we reveal the royal highlights of 2019

Victoria Beckham has revealed what she bought David for Christmas

MORE: See inside the Beckhams' Cotswolds home

The jigsaw sounds like a relaxing new hobby for David, after he completed building a Lego Hogwarts Castle for his daughter Harper, who is a keen Harry Potter fan. David took on the mammoth task of assembling over 6,000 pieces of Lego, and said he felt "accomplished" after completing the project in September. The retired footballer appeared to love it so much, he quickly moved on to building the Hogwarts Express train with his youngest son Cruz, so we think he'll be pretty happy with his new toy!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.