David Beckham's Friends T-shirt got the best reaction from Matthew Perry

We fell a little bit more in love with David Beckham when he snapped a selfie wearing an incredible Friends T-shirt on Wednesday! The former footballer shared a sweet Instagram snap with wife Victoria Beckham as they strolled in the evening sunshine, but fans were more preoccupied with his choice of TV merch. David's top features an image of characters Chandler and Joey from 'The One Where No One's Ready' – and Friends star Matthew Perry couldn't resist commenting with his own post!

David sported a Friends tee for his afternoon walk with Victoria

He reposted the photo and wrote: "This guy has really good taste. Whoever that is," later clarifying to fans, "Guys, I know who it is! I was just joking." David replied: "Yes @cruzbeckham got me the shirt but could I be wearing any more clothes!"

Unsurprisingly, fans immediately reacted to the epic exchange, with one commenting: "Who else read David Beckham's comment in Chandler's voice?!" and another adding: "This wins the internet today."



David with other Friends pal Courteney Cox

David is clearly a huge Friends fan, and is also known to be pals with Courteney Cox, appearing in a Modern Family cameo with her back in January. We're waiting for Monica to join the comments section of the post!

Victoria, who sported her activewear in the snap, was more preoccupied by one of David's accessories, however, writing under his photo: "Nice necklace… super bold!" with a blushing face emoji. The woven leather piece is actually thought to be David's dog whistle, so we'll let him off.

WATCH: David shows off his DIY beehives

David, Victoria and their children Harper, Romeo and Cruz are continuing to self-isolate at their beautiful Cotswolds home, sharing regular glimpses at their country walks and outdoor lifestyle. The couple even recently revealed that they're trying their hand at beekeeping, with David building his own wooden beehives – we are mighty impressed…

