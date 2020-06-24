6 must-have BBQs loved by David Beckham, Holly Willoughby and Gordon Ramsay

The beginning of summer also means the beginning of barbecue season, and if you haven't already got one, now is the time to invest! Whether you're looking for a gas or charcoal BBQ, take inspiration from Holly Willoughby, David Beckham and Gordon Ramsay, who have all shared a peek at their trusty BBQs on social media.

A favourite of the stars is the Big Green Egg, a kamado-style grill that heats up to 1,000°C and allows for 18 hours of cooking time, meaning anything from delicious slow-cooked ribs to roast chicken are easy to make. No wonder then that David Beckham, the Duchess of Sussex, Ronan Keating and James Martin have all showcased theirs in their respective gardens!

Meghan Markle is among the famous fans of the Big Green Egg

Unsurprisingly, with such impressive features comes a hefty price tag, with the large Big Green Egg Nest BBQ priced at £1,490. However, with a lifetime guarantee for the ceramic base, dome, fire box and fire ring, it's a worthy investment.

Big Green Egg Large Nest BBQ, £1,490, John Lewis & Partners

Alternatively, you could invest in the much smaller – but equally powerful – MiniMax model. Said to be the model that Holly Willoughby has at her family home, this grill can still fit four burgers, one chicken, two steaks or a rack of ribs, and has the added benefit of having an easy to grip carrier, so you could even take it away on your next staycation.

Big Green Egg MiniMax BBQ bundle, £685, John Lewis & Partners

Proving you don't need to spend a fortune to get a high-quality BBQ, Jamie Oliver has launched his very own model, which is available on Amazon for less than £140. The charcoal BBQ features a round lid and can easily be moved around your garden with a decent cooking area. If it's good enough for Jamie…

Jamie Oliver all-rounder charcoal BBQ grill, £139.99, Amazon

Phil Vickery has a Weber gas BBQ at his home in Buckinghamshire

Celebrity chef Phil Vickery revealed he has a huge Weber gas barbecue when he demonstrated how to cook the perfect steak during an appearance on This Morning. He appears to have the Weber Genesis II 4-burner gas BBQ, which has cooking space for up to ten people, porcelain-enamelled Flavorizer bars to help create the perfect BBQ taste, and two side tables. Looking to invest? You'll find Phil's exact model on John Lewis for £1,179.

Weber Genesis II E-410 4-burner gas BBQ, £1,179, John Lewis & Partners

Alternatively, if you don't need such a big cooking space, the Weber Spirit Classic 2-burner gas BBQ will only set you back £399.

Weber Spirit Classic E-210 2-burner gas BBQ, £399, John Lewis & Partners

Gordon Ramsay has a BeefEater BBQ at his restaurant

Gordon Ramsay, meanwhile, is such a fan of BeefEater BBQs he has even invested one for his London restaurant, The Narrow. His 4-burner BBQ with trolley is currently reduced to £832.50 and includes a stainless steel roasting hood with viewing window, a built-in temperature gauge and a warming rack.

BeefEater 1000LX S Series 4-burner BBQ, £832.50, Outdoor Kitchens

