Romeo Beckham twins with mum Victoria as he shows off shoulder-length hair David and Victoria's son wore a wig to pose next to his mum

Romeo Beckham was encouraged to keep growing his hair after he showed off what he would look like with shoulder-length locks - just like his mum Victoria.

Wearing a wig, and posing next to his designer mum at their Cotswolds home, the 17-year-old wrote: "Same hair as mum. #wig."

MORE: Victoria Beckham shows off incredible outdoor dining area at Cotswolds home

Victoria and Romeo posing with matching hairstyles

Fans complimented his look, with one advising him to let it grow. "Keep growing it," they wrote.

Another one couldn't help but notice the resemblance to Wayne's World character Wayne, who had shoulder-length black hair, writing: "Wayne's world vibes!" A third fan remarked: "The fact that even with this wig he looks good like how."

Proud mum Victoria also reacted to the snap, commenting: "Thanks Romeo! Kisses @nicolaannepeltz nice pic," accompanied by a laughing emoji face.

Nicola Anne Peltz is son Brooklyn's girlfriend, and the duo are currently self-isolating with the Beckhams at their country home after flying in from America last week. The couple had been across the pond since before lockdown, so David and Victoria will definitely be happy to finally have all their four children under one roof.

The Beckhams are finally all together, as they showed on Sunday whilst clapping for the NHS

READ: Look back at David and Victoria Beckham's wedding as they celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary

The designer confirmed the reunion on Sunday, when she shared a video showing the whole family, Brooklyn and Nicola included, clapping for the NHS as they celebrated its 72nd birthday.

Earlier in the day, the mother-of-four showed her daughter Harper painting a rainbow in one of their windows, and explained: "Today marks the 72nd anniversary of @nhsenglandldn and we couldn't be more grateful to them, as well as all of the key workers that have helped us get through the last few months."

She added: "We'll be clapping tonight at 5pm to show out thanks and hope you will too. Happy birthday NHS!"