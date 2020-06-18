Victoria Beckham has been sharing plenty of her lockdown beauty tips with her followers recently, but some fans couldn't help but notice the star appears to be rocking a surprise new look. In a new video posted on Instagram, the mum of four demonstrated a gorgeous new glow product from her makeup range – though some fans could only comment on her sun-kissed hair! "Like the new hair colour," one wrote, while another added: "Did you lighten your hair? I love it!"

MORE: 15 times David Beckham was a doting dad: see adorable Beckham family snaps

Loading the player...



WATCH: Victoria Beckham rocks a lighter hair look

The star did tell her fans that she had been outside a lot during lockdown, so no doubt her lighter hair look is from the sun's rays rather than the bleach bottle. "At the moment I've spent a little bit more time in the sun, so my skin is a bit more tanned," she said.



Victoria shared her new beauty launch with her fans

Speaking of the new addition to her beauty range, she captioned her post: "I'm so excited that my new Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser in Golden drops [launches] today! It's the perfect warm glow, especially in the summer, and I just love how it feels on my skin."

MORE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's £19million Miami penthouse

As she applied her new golden glow, the fashion designer also showed off her beautiful manicure, which prompted more fans to comment – since she appeared to be sporting a longer extension than she's been pictured wearing previously. "Anyone else fascinated with her nails?" one added alongside a heart emoji, while another commented: "I'm jealous of your manicure!"

Victoria often rocks lighter pieces in her hair

If Victoria's new nail look is a DIY job, we are mighty impressed, though what else would we expect from the polished star? She also gave her followers a glimpse at her luxurious Cotswolds bathroom in the video, which features double sinks and rustic wooden beams. We're not jealous at all…