Victoria Beckham appears to be embracing a lighter hair look during lockdown! See her hair change – and her fans reaction
Victoria Beckham has been sharing plenty of her lockdown beauty tips with her followers recently, but some fans couldn't help but notice the star appears to be rocking a surprise new look. In a new video posted on Instagram, the mum of four demonstrated a gorgeous new glow product from her makeup range – though some fans could only comment on her sun-kissed hair! "Like the new hair colour," one wrote, while another added: "Did you lighten your hair? I love it!"
The star did tell her fans that she had been outside a lot during lockdown, so no doubt her lighter hair look is from the sun's rays rather than the bleach bottle. "At the moment I've spent a little bit more time in the sun, so my skin is a bit more tanned," she said.
Speaking of the new addition to her beauty range, she captioned her post: "I'm so excited that my new Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser in Golden drops [launches] today! It's the perfect warm glow, especially in the summer, and I just love how it feels on my skin."
As she applied her new golden glow, the fashion designer also showed off her beautiful manicure, which prompted more fans to comment – since she appeared to be sporting a longer extension than she's been pictured wearing previously. "Anyone else fascinated with her nails?" one added alongside a heart emoji, while another commented: "I'm jealous of your manicure!"
If Victoria's new nail look is a DIY job, we are mighty impressed, though what else would we expect from the polished star? She also gave her followers a glimpse at her luxurious Cotswolds bathroom in the video, which features double sinks and rustic wooden beams. We're not jealous at all…