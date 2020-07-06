Amanda Holden looks unrecognisable with red hair in stunning throwback photo The Britain's Got Talent judge has urged her fans to help support the arts

Amanda Holden is renowned for her iconic blonde hair, but it's safe to say she suits many different hairstyles! The Britain's Got Talent star looked almost unrecognisable in her latest Instagram photo, which was taken while she was playing Thoroughly Modern Millie in the West End. The talented actress wore a red wig while portraying the iconic character back in 2003, and she looked stunning. Amanda had shared the picture to encourage her fans to help support the arts following the coronavirus pandemic, which has left many actors – who are mainly freelancers - out of work, and the future of the industry is now uncertain.

Amanda Holden rocked a red wig while starring in Thoroughly Modern Mille on stage

The radio presenter wrote alongside the picture: "#savethearts To all professionals in the film, television, theatre, entertainment and arts world, join the challenge to post a pic of you doing your job. Just a picture No description. The goal is to flood social media with our profession. Copy this text and post a pic #savethearts."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Hope to see you again on that stage doing what you love!" while another wrote: "One talented lady! I think you need to return to the West End!" A third added: "This picture! Need to see you back on a stage asap!"

Amanda has still been working during the lockdown, brightening up people's mornings on the Heart Breakfast radio show alongside co-host Jamie Theakston. The mother-of-two even released a charity single, Somewhere Over the Rainbow, back in May, to raise money for the NHS.

The Heart Radio star has been keeping fans entertained during lockdown

The 49-year-old opened up about the song, and how much it meant to her, during an interview with Sky News, where she revealed that she "owes her life" to NHS staff.

She explained: "Every song on my album has got a story behind it and has something to do with my family. It's been well documented that my husband and I had a child that was born sleeping - our son Theo. Somewhere Over The Rainbow was on the album because my daughter Hollie was born the following year and when you've lost a child, you often call the child that comes next your rainbow baby."

