Amanda Holden has taken on a new role during the coronavirus lockdown – resident hairdresser. The Heart FM star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video showing her dyeing daughter Hollie's hair pink! Amanda, 49, shared the sped-up clip with her 1.4million followers, concluding with a sweet snapshot showing Hollie proudly showing off her new look. Amanda used a semi-permanent colour from Schwarzkopf in Rose Gold, which retails for less than £6. Alongside the video, she wrote: "HRH has got #Pink #locks #down #fun #temporary #wecandothis. Wait till the pics at end."

WATCH: Amanda Holden dyes daughter Hollie's hair pink

Earlier in the day, Amanda had shared a video showing her working out with her youngest daughter. The mum-of-two posted a short Boomerang that showed herself and eight-year-old Hollie in their garden doing jumping jacks in the sunshine. Even better, the pair were dressed alike. They both wore blue leggings with a white print but Hollie added a pink T-shirt, grey hoodie and blue baseball cap to the outfit while her mum wore a matching blue-and-white top and a visor. They both smiled as they jumped, appearing to enjoy their shared workout. The presenter and actress captioned the video: "#Mandymotivater #hrh."

Amanda with her two children, Hollie and Lexi

Amanda and Hollie are by no means the only ones experimenting with hair colour during the coronavirus lockdown. Loose Women star Andrea McLean set up shop in her kitchen this week to dye her family's hair - including husband Nick Feeney, son Finlay, 18, and her 13-year-old daughter Amy. What’s more, Andrea, 50, even let Nick loose on her own locks! Andrea shared a sped-up video on Instagram showcasing her efforts, featuring all their before and after looks.

And on Tuesday night, Holly Willoughby gave a masterclass in dyeing hair, posting a video showing her tackling her dark roots from the comfort of her own bathroom. In the video, the TV star revealed that she has always dyed her hair at home; while she does get her highlights done "once in a blue moon", "nine times out of ten, this is the tint I do," she revealed. And the good news is that her go-to dye is completely affordable. Holly uses Garnier Nutrisse – 10.01, called Baby Blonde, which retails for as little as £5.79.