Sarah Jessica Parker is a doting mum to three children, James Wilkie, 17, and twins Tabitha and Marion, ten, who she shares with husband Matthew Broderick. The Sex and the City star doesn't tend to share many pictures of her kids or talk about them a lot, but recently she gave a rare insight into their time together in lockdown and how she was helping them while talking to a fan on Instagram. The talented actress had been asked by the follower to post more on social media, to which she responded: "I will try. So absorbed in children, their schooling, world events etc."

Sarah Jessica Parker has been busy helping her children with their homework during lockdown

The Here and Now actress previously opened up about how she keeps her children grounded, despite their parent being in the public eye. Appearing on Australia's KIIS FM, the star said: "Parents who aren't well known can have children who aren't grounded because of the example they set in their home."

She went on to explain that since she grew up with not a lot of money, she vowed that after finding fame she would only give her family what they need, rather than what they want. Sarah said she tells her children: "I will do my best to make sure you always have what you need, but I want you pining towards something. I want you to work for something, to dream of it, to will it to happen."

The Sex and the City star with husband Matthew Broderick

It's been an exciting week for Sarah, as she returned to work on Tuesday to launch her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker flagship store in Manhattan. On Monday, she shared a glimpse inside the new shopping space on Instagram, which was filled with colourful furniture. Sarah also explained that the store was following all the required social distancing practices to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

The star wrote: "At last! A small first peek into our gorgeous new flagship boutique in Manhattan, opening tomorrow. We will be offering a socially distanced in-store shopping experience, as well as a curbside pick-up option. I look forward to seeing some of you tomorrow in our new home x SJ."

The lockdown has directly impacted Sarah and Matthew workwise, after their play, Plaza Suite, was due to run in Broadway, following a successful stint at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston. However, the performances had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak also affected Matthew's sister Janet Broderick, who tested positive for the illness in March, and was hospitalised. Luckily, she is now on the mend, but Sarah admitted that her sister-in-law had been "very unwell".

