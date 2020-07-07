Kevin Clifton reveals new hair look during date night with Stacey Dooley The famous couple spent lockdown together

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton enjoyed a sweet date night on Tuesday, with the documentary maker sharing a photo of her Strictly star boyfriend sitting opposite her as they enjoyed themselves at a restaurant.

Stacey added a sweet drawing of a crown to her partner's head, and we couldn't help but notice how much the professional dancer's hair seems to have grown during lockdown!

Kevin could be seen looking down at a menu as he decided what to eat, and his brown locks – which were swept back – have clearly grown quite a few inches.

The famous couple isolated together throughout the lockdown period, and have shared numerous updates from their time spent cooped up at Stacey's beautiful London flat.

Stacey shared the photo on Instagram

Hilariously, 37-year-old Kevin even poked fun at his girlfriend in June, sharing a recent conversation that he jokingly hinted he had found a little frustrating.

Kevin posted a black square with white writing on it, which read: "Me: @StaceyDooley: Me: @StaceyDooley: Premier League kicks off: @StaceyDooley: Can I show u this video of @LittleMix? Do u like my hairband? What do u think about politics? Which colour loungewear do you prefer out of these? Can we watch @QueerEye?"

The star's followers instantly related, with their comments including: "I’m totally Stacey," "Every person in the country right now whose partner isn’t into football," and: "Welcome to my house!" One fan also expressed their approval for Stacey's viewing preferences, writing: "'Can we watch Queer Eye' should always be met with a resounding YES… Me and my bf love to watch it."

Premier League football returned to British TV screens last month for the first time since the country went into lockdown in March, and Kevin clearly wanted to focus on the matches.

