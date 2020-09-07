What is Kelly Ripa's net worth? Live with Kelly and Ryan star's fortune revealed The Hope and Faith and All My Children star has had an incredible career

Kelly Ripa is one of the most successful TV stars in America, and brightens up our mornings on Live with Kelly and Ryan, alongside her co-host Ryan Seacrest.

Kelly's successful career resulted in her being honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015, and in 2017, she was also included on the New Jersey Hall of Fame. It has also brought Kelly an impressive combined wealth which among other things has allowed for the certified Hollywood star to live in an amazing $27 million New York townhouse.

As well as from her TV work, the star has also made her fortune through partnerships with various companies over the years, including Pantene and TD Bank, and in 2007, she set up a production company with her husban Mark Consuelos, Milojo, which is named after their three children – Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

What is Kelly Ripa's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star is currently worth an estimated $120 million, while her husband Mark is worth $40 million. This makes their household worth a staggering $160 million.

The TV star started out her career in the 1990s on the soap All My Children, where she met her husband of over 25 years, Mark Consuelos. Following her time on All My Children, Kelly went on to play Hope in the popular ABC sitcom, Hope and Faith, between 2003 and 2006. Other roles have included Riverdale, Ugly Betty, Homemade Millionaire, and Dance Party USA.

Kelly with her husband Mark Consuelos

While the TV host's family are certainly not challenged financially, she is still careful to stress the importance of spending sensibly with her children. Kelly demonstrated this once on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan while telling the story of how she shut down one of her daughter's debit cards after noticing she was spending more than the 52-year-old considered acceptable on the delivery app Postmates.

"She would order the $7 salad, but it would cost $25 to have it delivered three blocks in New York City," Kelly explained.

She also stressed how she felt the spending was doubly unacceptable as the couple had "signed her up for a meal plan because we’re not monsters," meaning Lola should be able to have got her food at college.

Kelly with her Live! co-star Ryan Seacrest

In the past, Kelly has been affected by the gender pay gap in the film industry. Speaking to Bustle in 2021, she looked back on her time working on All My Children and had this to say: "I watched my husband who had no acting experience when he got his job at All My Children, much the same way I had no acting experience.

"But I got my job in 1990 and I think he got his job in [1995]. And he was paid more than me immediately. It was immediate. I just couldn't believe how quickly they were willing to pay the man more than the woman."

How much does Kelly Ripa make on Live with Kelly and Ryan?

Kelly has been presenting Live! since 2001. In the past, she co-hosted the morning show alongside the late Regis Philbin and Michael Strahan. She then went on to present it on her own, before being joined by current co-host Ryan Seacrest in 2017.

Over the years, the show has received a number of accolades, including the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Hosts in 2001, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2016. The show also won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show – Entertainment in 2012. It has since been nominated a further eight times for this award.

Kelly and Ryan during the 2021 Emmys

During the lockdown, Kelly and Ryan continued to present the show from their homes, but returned to the studio on Monday 7 September 2020. Still, the show continued a little differently from before, as episodes were recorded without their usual studio audience, and Kelly and Ryan had to host while remaining six feet apart.

The mother-of-three hosted the programme from her holiday home in the Caribbean for some of the coronavirus lockdown, but returned to New York when it was safe to do so.

In January 2022, the show briefly returned to being broadcast from Kelly and Ryan's own homes as a result of a rise in Covid cases in New York. While most restrictions have now been removed, the show is still yet to return to having a live studio audience at its recordings.

Kelly with her family after she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

In the past, Kelly was making approximately $17 million per season, but she was recently given a pay rise, putting her salary at $20 million a year. Celebrity Net Worth suggests Kelly's current salary is $22 million dollars, but it's unclear how much of this comes from her time hosting Live! or other commitments.

Who are Kelly Ripa's family?

Kelly met her husband Mark Consuelos in 1995 while on the set of All My Children. The pair tied the knot in Vegas the following year, and went on to welcome three children, Michael, born in 1997, Lola, born in 2001, and Joaquin, born in 2003.

Kelly's children have quite different lifestyles, as this video goes to show.

Michael, who is 25, is currently striving to follow his parents into the film industry. He appeared as a younger version of his father's character in Riverdale. Meanwhile, Lola, 21, is an aspiring singer who has recently been spending some time abroad in London.

Kelly and Mark with their family

Kelly and Mark's youngest son Joaquin is studying at the University of Michigan, where he has also wowed fans with the muscular physique he has built up for wrestling. Mark and Kelly recently moved to Michigan to support the 19-year-old, a decision which divided the opinions of fans of the couple.

Kelly and Mark enjoy working together, and even presented Live with Kelly and Ryan together from their home during the lockdown.

