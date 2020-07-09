Saira Khan has finally been able to trim her children's hair after lockdown restrictions were eased this week. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 50-year-old happily showed off the dramatic results - with Zac, 12, and nine-year-old Amara looking rather pleased!

"Thank you @Lydia.Love.Hair for the kids' haircut," the Loose Women star gushed across the images, which were taken from inside their beautiful family home.

The post comes shortly after Saira - who is married to Steve Hyde - revealed she experienced "mum guilt" over the past few months, confessing they are "not the perfect family" despite what social media depicts.

Last month, Saira even opened up to HELLO! about the highs and lows of lockdown. "I feel lucky that we as a family have done so well to keep things together," she explained. "Yes, we've had our rows but we've managed and coped really well, which has been a real lesson for us. If we lost everything, as long as we had each other we'd be okay."

The doting mum unveiled daughter Amara's new hair

Of being confronted by her own share of challenges, Saira said: "Steve and I are quite good-fun parents, so our children like our company, but we've been in lockdown since March and they're not going back to school until September – it's not easy. My son is going through all these hormonal changes and just wants to be out with his mates."

She also shared some photos of son Zac

She added: "I have a very strong marriage, but I thank God Loose Women brings me into the studio one day a week [on Wednesdays] as it's a massive release. We've got no live audience and there's a skeleton staff with no hair, make-up or wardrobe, but it's lovely catching up with the girls."

