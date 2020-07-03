Saira Khan forced to defend lockdown hair The Loose Women star had the best response to one critic

Saira Khan had the best response to one critic, who suggested she needed something "really good" for her hair after the Loose Women star appeared in an Instagram Live with an unruly mane.

On Thursday, the TV star was more concerned about shining a light on obesity, as she spoke with Mr Shaw Somers – a specialist in upper gastrointestinal and metabolic surgery – than she was about whether her hair was perfectly coiffed.

When one follower claimed to have "the right product" for Saira's curls, the mum-of-two responded: "To be fair I had just washed it and left it to dry. I normally blow dry it straight."

Saira Khan was quizzed on her freshly-washed hair

Saira often likes to change up her appearance, and last month she experimented with some clip-in hair extensions to give her locks some extra length. Showing off the results of her gorgeous hairdo, she told her followers: "These are Simply Hair UK extensions. Even I can put them in, they are so so easy, brilliant quality. They just give you volume and length with a click of a finger."

The 50-year-old also shared a lovely selfie, admitting she has been enjoying wearing less and less makeup in recent weeks. "At 50, I find it better to wear less makeup and invest more on your skincare and wear bright clothes to add colour to your face."

Saira Khan often wears her curly hair straight

Just one week before Saira cracked a joke about her hair amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. She shared a picture of her brunette-tinted tresses looking longer than normal, and quipped: "I need a haircut." We're sure Saira will manage to squeeze in a fresh trim before she celebrates her 16th wedding anniversary with husband Steve this summer.

Last year, she opened up about the very sweet reason she married Steve. Speaking to HELLO! at our Star Women Awards, she said: "So many people in my life have helped me. I mean, obviously your parents are really kind to you. But I would say of all the people that I've ever met, one really stands out, and that's my husband and that's why I married him."

