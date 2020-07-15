Paul Hollywood has shared a throwback photo taken in the 1980s – and fans can't get over how different he looks! The Great British Bake Off star, who is well known for his short, salt and pepper style, appears unrecognisable in the snapshot, which shows him stood in a garden, with dark, long hair that falls to his shoulders. "Holding my cat… art school days circa 1982/3…!!!X," Paul, 54, captioned the image.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joe Sugg faints in Bake Off tent

"Looks nothing like you lol, far better looking now haha," one his followers commented, while another joked: "Oh my god, lol, deffo a fine wine Paul." A third remarked: "Thought it was a young Keanu Reeves!"

Paul looks unrecognisable with long hair in his throwback photo

Another one of Paul's fans commented on the resemblance to his 18-year-old son, Josh. Paul shares his only child with ex-wife Alexandra. The couple split in 2013 when he had an affair with his American Baking Competition co-star, Marcela Valladolid - but they reconciled shortly afterwards with Paul calling his affair "the biggest mistake" of his life. They split for the second time in November 2017.

Alexandra previously revealed she stayed with her husband for the sake of their son. "I stand by that decision," she later stated. "I believed in my marriage, I wanted to make it work."

Paul and Alexandra were married for 20 years

Despite the split taking place two years ago, Alexandra confessed the divorce is still painful. "I'm not going to lie and say it hasn't been difficult, but I'm not broken," she explained. "Divorce hurts. I was married for 20 years. But you keep going."

At the time of their split, the former couple released this statement: "It is with sadness that we have decided to separate. Our focus continues to be the happiness of our son… we ask the press and public to allow us privacy during this very difficult time."