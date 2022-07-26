The Great British Bake Off lands huge US star for new celebrity series - find out who it is here! Judge Paul Hollywood spilled all!

We've only got a few more months to wait until everyone's favourite cooking competition show, The Great British Bake Off, returns to screens which is a cause for celebration.

However, while details about the main series are being kept firmly under wraps for now, judge Paul Hollywood hasn't been as tight-lipped about the next series of the celebrity edition, which he has revealed will include a huge US star in the line-up. Find out who it is below!

Appearing on Good Morning America earlier this week, the judge who has been part of the show since it launched in 2010 spilled that the show has scored an unlikely baker in NFL player Marshawn Lynch.

"Last week, I was filming a very top-secret Bake Off and we had Marshawn Lynch on, and he was crazy. Absolutely crazy. He was amazing, he was great," he gushed when asked about his dream celebrity guest for the programme.

Paul said that Marshawn Lynch has stepped foot into the iconic white tent

"I'm a big fan, so it was nice to have him on," he continued. "Bake Off is all about having fun in the tent, that's what it's all about. I try not to judge harshly, but I do judge honestly."

It's not known if the next star-studded special editions of the show - which goes by the name The Great British Baking Show in America - will exclusively feature US stars like the basketball player in a bid to increase its appeal to those watching from across the pond.

Are you looking forward to the show returning?

However, what we do know is that it is likely to air sometime after we get the newest regular series. The show featuring a line-up of amateur bakers from across the UK typically films in the summer months before landing on screens.

While an official premiere date for the new series is yet to be announced, going by previous years, viewers can expect a mid-September launch date.

And like last year, American viewers won't have to wait long to catch the new episodes. It's been confirmed by Variety that the new series will make its debut on Netflix for audiences around the world shortly after its UK broadcast. We can't wait!

