Lisa Faulkner stunned fans on Saturday after sharing an intimate photo of herself enjoying some downtime in her dreamy bathroom tub.

The Weekend Kitchen star uploaded the snap to her Instagram Stories – and she certainly didn't skimp on the bubbles!

Posing with her hair pulled up in a messy bun, all that can be seen is Lisa's head as the rest of her body – and nose – is covered in what must be a whole bottle of bubble bath. It does look so relaxing though. Captioning the snap, Lisa simply added a sticker that read: "Lazy day. Goodvibes."

The talented cook's post comes after she enjoyed a reunion with her girlfriends after spending months apart due to the coronavirus lockdown. On Thursday, Lisa joined fellow actresses Amanda Holden, Angela Griffin and Tamzin Outhwaite for a socially distanced stroll in the park.

BGT judge Amanda shared a photo on her Instagram page, captioning the sweet reunion: "Omg. I literally cried when I saw these #girls in the flesh for the first time since #lockdown - a socially distanced walk this morning. SOOO WONDERFUL to be with them."

It seems the last time the four friends were together was in March when they headed to Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire with the likes of Sarah Parish and Tracy Ann Oberman. The actresses often get together to celebrate huge milestones such as birthdays and Lisa's wedding to John Torode in October.

Lisa Faulkner reunited with her actress pals

It has certainly been an emotional week for Lisa. On Tuesday she revealed that her 22-year-old niece has just graduated from university with a first! The proud aunt took to her Stories to share the news, as well as to explain how the family planned to celebrate in a safe, socially distanced way.

The actress and presenter explained: "I'm about to go to my sister's to see my niece and celebrate outside which is not going to be the greatest I don't think, but they've got heaters and they've got an umbrella because my niece just got a first in her degree and I'm so proud of her, so that's brilliant news." No wonder she needed a "lazy" Saturday!

