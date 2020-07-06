Lisa Faulkner has joined many of her famous friends, including Amanda Holden, to help support the arts during the coronavirus pandemic. The Celebrity MasterChef winner took to Instagram over the weekend to share an incredible throwback photo of herself in crime drama series Dangerfield, where she played the role of Alison, to promote the cause. What's more, in the picture, Lisa looked completely different with dark brown hair, which was styled in a side parting. Fans even compared the actress to Kim Kardashian, with one commenting: "Gosh you look just like Kim Kardashian," while another wrote: "Stunning then and now."

Lisa Faulkner looked unrecognisable with brown hair

In the caption, Lisa wrote: "To all professionals in the film, television, theatre, entertainment, and arts world, join the challenge to post a photo of you in your job. Just a picture, no description. The goal is to flood social media with our profession. Copy the text and post a pic. #SaveTheArts." As a result of the lockdown, many actors – who are mainly freelancers – have been left out of work, and the future of the industry is now uncertain.

Lisa has been isolating in north London with husband John Torode

The talented cook has been spending lockdown in north London with husband John Torode and her teenage daughter Billie. The actress has been keeping fans posted on their time together over the past few months, and has been sharing plenty of recipes and cooking tips to help inspire people during these difficult times.

Recently, Lisa enjoyed a reunion with her girlfriends after spending months apart. Last week, she joined fellow actresses Angela Griffin, Tamzin Outhwaite and Amanda for a socially distanced stroll in the park.

Earlier in the month, meanwhile, Lisa proudly took to Instagram to tell fans that her 22-year-old niece had just graduated from university with a first! The actress and presenter wrote: "I'm about to go to my sister's to see my niece and celebrate outside which is not going to be the greatest I don't think, but they've got heaters and they've got an umbrella because my niece just got a first in her degree and I'm so proud of her, so that's brilliant news."

