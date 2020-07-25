Scarlett Moffatt debuts stunning hair transformation after lockdown eases The Gogglebox star shared her new look on Instagram

We need to talk about Scarlett Moffatt's hair transformation – because it's incredible!

The Gogglebox star took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she had hair extensions added, and her tresses have never looked more fabulous.

Sharing a before-and after-clip, the 29-year-old's dark brown locks have almost doubled in length, and the glossy extensions have given some serious body to Scarlett's hair.

The star wrote: "Thank you @jofoxhair and @greatlengthsuk."

That's not the only incredible transformation Scarlett has undergone this week.

Scarlett showed off her new hair on Instagram

On Thursday, Scarlett posted a makeup tutorial to social media, explaining the techniques she uses to get her eyebrows on point – and we're obsessed with the glow up!

Using Iconic's London Sculpt and Boost Eyebrow Cushion, Scarlett explained: "So you know that I've been getting really into my makeup tutorials lately, and I've been looking at hints and tips about what are the best products to use and how to use them

"A massive thing for me is eyebrows. Everyone says the eyes are the window to your soul, so your eyebrows are like your window frames. So it's important to make sure that they look nice.

"Now I have a hard time trying to make my eyebrows look like twin sisters. So I'm happy that I've found this product, because I really like having natural, fluffy brows, and this is so easy to use. If I can do it, you definitely can, so I thought I'd give you a little tutorial.

"I'm going to leave one of my brows normal so you can see the difference, and I'm going to start with Iconic's London Sculpt and Boost Eyebrow Cushion. It comes with a cute little applicator and a darker side and a lighter side.

"I'm going to start by just brushing my eyebrow. And the applicator is so cute, because it's so thin it's almost like microblading. It looks like fine strokes of hair rather than a block.

"I'm going to go in with my lighter shade first, and just do any of the bits that are a bit sparse, cause I'm trying to grow my eyebrows out.

"And then I'm going in with the darker shade and this is just to make any bits stand out."

