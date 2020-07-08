Scarlett Moffatt's incredible neon wall quote will light up your life The Gogglebox star showed off the feature on Instagram

Scarlett Moffatt has the most incredible neon sign in her living room – and we've never been so obsessed with a piece of wall art.

The Gogglebox star shared a photo of her gorgeous living quarters on Instagram on Wednesday to promote her new podcast, Scarlett Moffatt Wants to Believe, and in the background of the picture, a sign could be seen hanging on her wall that said: "Be a flamingo in a flock of pigeons."

That's the most empowering message we've heard all week!

Scarlett showed off the sign on Instagram

Scarlett used to keep the sign in her incredible bar, and although the star hadn't switched on the fixture for her social media post on Wednesday, when it is lit up, it glows a brilliant shade of bright pink.

Scarlett's living room is enviably stylish, and also features pristine white walls and wooden floors – plus a gorgeous, pepper pink sofa and a lush house plant.

But most impressive of all is her intriguing marble table, which looks like a slab of concrete. Scarlett has topped the coffee table with plenty of candles, and a selection of books are displayed inside it.

And don't even get us started on the garden…

It's home to an incredible hot tub by Lazy Spa, and we get jealous every time we see it.

Scarlett's entire home is stunning

The model seen in Scarlett's garden is Lazy Spa's Helsinki tub, which is inspired by traditional Nordic hot tubs and can hold an impressive seven people. What's more, the Helsinki is perfect for use year-round, being toasty and warm during winter months and cool in the summer.

As for the 30-year-old's bedroom, it has a sleek white colour scheme and boasts white wooden floors which the star has pepped up with a gorgeous zebra print rug.

Can we move in already, Scarlett?

