Scarlett Moffatt took matters into her own hands this week by giving herself her very own haircut amid the coronavirus lockdown. Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the former Gogglebox star proudly showed off her results – and she looks fabulous! "So today I have trimmed my hair myself with kitchen scissors so please be kind in the comments," she teased in the caption.

"Happy Friday everyone hope your weekend is full of fun zoom calls with your loved ones, dog walks, bbqs in the garden or binge watching a box set and eating carbs on the couch," she added. The 30-year-old, who has previously appeared in MTV's Beauty School Cop Outs, received a flurry of comments – with many fans applauding her efforts.

"Awww you look lovely today, great job on the hair too," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "Wow you look stunning Scarlett." A third post read: "Making lockdown look good." A fourth person said: "You look beautiful as you always do, from your head to your toes." Another fan stated: "You look lovely and I like the dress too."

The latest post comes four days after Scarlett announced the launch of her new podcast with her policeman boyfriend Scott Dobinson. The podcast, called Scarlett Moffatt Wants to Believe, will see the TV star talk about various conspiracy theories, whilst trying to convince her non-believer boyfriend into them. "The day has arrived," she said. "Since I was a little girl I've been obsessed with conspiracy theories and now I’ve got my own podcast about it I honestly can't believe it. Me and my boyfriend Scott chat about conspiracies from the moon landing to illuminati to tiger king to aliens."

