Scarlett Moffatt took to Instagram on Wednesday to debut new, much blonder hair! The Gogglebox star revealed she'd had her hair lightened at a salon called Harry B's in Newcastle, and we're considering booking a train up north for an appointment of our own! Taking to social media, Scarlett told her followers: "Thank you so much for all the lovely compliments on my hair. This is all my own hair now, which is crazy. I can feel my scalp and everything, I'm not used to it because I always have extensions in. But I've got this done at Harry B's in Newcastle, and honestly, I love the colour and everything, and as always, thank you Brad for doing my makeup."

In January, Scarlett debuted slightly lighter hair, however, it was nowhere near as blonde as it appeared on Wednesday. Writing at the time, the TV star told followers: "Let’s find out if blondes have more fun (well sort of blonde). Massive thank you to @greatlengthsuk for this amazing colour change with extensions & for @jofoxhair for fitting the extensions & for helping me donate my old hair extensions to @officiallittleprincesstrust."

Scarlett debuted her new look on Instagram

Last week, Scarlett stunned again when she shared a gorgeous selfie with her Instagram followers encouraging body positivity. Taken while she was holidaying in Iceland with her family, the 30-year-old could be seen in the Blue Lagoon changing rooms wearing a chic black swimsuit, and told fans: "Hi, my names Scarlett, I have boobs, hips and cellulite but am I gonna stop that from taking a photo and posting it for all to see?" Scarlett added: "Feeling brave (maybe it's the prosecco and [the] fact I'm with my family)."

Last week Scarlett shared a stunning selfie

Needless to say, Scarlett's fans were inspired by the television star's post and took to the comment section to say so. One wrote: "Massive role model to young girls. Beautiful inside and out." Another added: "Lovely, positive post," with a third noting: "You're beautiful, embrace your curves!" What’s more, their comments didn't go unnoticed, with Scarlett replying: "Thanks so much for all your amazing comments #bekind."

