'New Year, New Me', at least that's how the saying goes. And while most of us have either given up our resolutions or decided against a dramatic hair change, Scarlett Moffatt has taken the plunge… sort of. The TV presenter revealed that she has ditched her dark locks for some gorgeous, albeit subtle, blonde highlights – and she looks incredible! Sharing a snap of her new look on Instagram on Friday, Scarlett wrote: "Let’s find out if blondes have more fun (well sort of blonde). Massive thank you to @greatlengthsuk for this amazing colour change with extensions & for @jofoxhair for fitting the extensions & for helping me donate my old hair extensions to @officiallittleprincesstrust."

Scarlett's followers loved her fresh new look, with one gushing: "You look stunning, healthy and happy," another said: "That colour really suits you, and looking beautiful as ever." A third added: "I am loving your new hair, your looking beautiful," while a fourth said: "Had to look twice, didn't know it was you, it looks amazing xx."

Scarlett's new hair colour looks gorgeous!

The 29-year-old's new look comes as she prepares to launch new lines to her edit with fashion retailer Peacocks. Sharing the exciting news last week, Scarlett uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of her photoshoot, which she captioned: "Could cry I’m so happy! I can finally announce my spring/summer collection with @peacocks_fashion is coming soon. I tried to make sure when choosing my collection that nobody was excluded from feeling fab!!"

Scarlett's new Peacocks edit will drop soon

And body-positive Scarlett also revealed that her range is inclusive for all, without the need for labels. She added: "There's no labels of curvy or plus size, my range goes from a size 8-22. I’ve got loads to share with you from relaxed shorts, blazers, cute dresses & slogan tees!! Thank you for all your messages and pictures around the last range- keep on being you!!"

