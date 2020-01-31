scarlett-moffatt

Scarlett Moffatt goes blonde! See her stunning hair transformation

'Let's find out if blondes have more fun'

Jenni McKnight

'New Year, New Me', at least that's how the saying goes. And while most of us have either given up our resolutions or decided against a dramatic hair change, Scarlett Moffatt has taken the plunge… sort of. The TV presenter revealed that she has ditched her dark locks for some gorgeous, albeit subtle, blonde highlights – and she looks incredible! Sharing a snap of her new look on Instagram on Friday, Scarlett wrote: "Let’s find out if blondes have more fun (well sort of blonde). Massive thank you to @greatlengthsuk for this amazing colour change with extensions & for @jofoxhair for fitting the extensions & for helping me donate my old hair extensions to @officiallittleprincesstrust."

Scarlett's followers loved her fresh new look, with one gushing: "You look stunning, healthy and happy," another said: "That colour really suits you, and looking beautiful as ever." A third added: "I am loving your new hair, your looking beautiful," while a fourth said: "Had to look twice, didn't know it was you, it looks amazing xx."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Scarlett's new hair colour looks gorgeous! 

The 29-year-old's new look comes as she prepares to launch new lines to her edit with fashion retailer Peacocks. Sharing the exciting news last week, Scarlett uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of her photoshoot, which she captioned: "Could cry I’m so happy! I can finally announce my spring/summer collection with @peacocks_fashion is coming soon. I tried to make sure when choosing my collection that nobody was excluded from feeling fab!!"

MORE: Scarlett Moffatt transforms her entire home for first Christmas with boyfriend Scott Dobinson

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Scarlett's new Peacocks edit will drop soon

RELATED: See more of Scarlett Moffatt's house

And body-positive Scarlett also revealed that her range is inclusive for all, without the need for labels. She added: "There's no labels of curvy or plus size, my range goes from a size 8-22. I’ve got loads to share with you from relaxed shorts, blazers, cute dresses & slogan tees!! Thank you for all your messages and pictures around the last range- keep on being you!!"

