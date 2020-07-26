Jennifer Lopez reveals she was in tears on her birthday as she marks occasion with family The Jenny from the Block hitmaker marked the occasion with Alex Rodriguez and their children

Jennifer Lopez turned 51 on Friday and was celebrated by her family and friends all day, including fiancé Alex Rodriguez, twins Emme and Max, and soon-to-be stepdaughters Natasha and Ella. But the Hustlers star admitted she was overcome with emotion by everyone's kindness. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a glimpse inside the festivities at home, which included a huge flower display in the living room. "Crying tears of joy! Thank you for the best day!" she wrote alongside the image. J-Lo also received well wishes from her devoted fans, who even made her a video montage of them all sending her messages on her big day.

MORE: Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West's public apology

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez's family introduce new family member during lockdown

Jennifer Lopez was overcome with emotion on her birthday

J-Lo's celebrity friends also took the opportunity to wish her a happy birthday on social media, including Ryan Seacrest, who posted a photo of the pair of them, alongside the message: "Is World JLo Day a thing? Because it should be. Happy birthday to my friend who can do it all."

Today show host Hoda Kotb also paid tribute to Jennifer, sharing a sweet picture of the star with her family, and wrote: "Hey birthday girl!! In this moment I picture you like this… surrounded by the people you love." Jennifer was quick to respond to Hoda's sweet post, writing: "Thank you for the beautiful flowers!! You are the best."

READ: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom push their wedding plans back again

J-Lo and A-Rod took their children to the beach the day after Jennifer's birthday celebrations

Jennifer's birthday celebrations were spread out across the weekend, and on Saturday, the star and her family spent the day at the beach. The Selena star and Alex both shared photos from the trip out on Instagram, including a sweet snapshot of the entire family posing on the sand.

During the pandemic, Jennifer and Alex have been enjoying spending quality time together with their children. The celebrity couple have been praised for finding the perfect balance with their blended family, and have previously opened up about their kids' close relationship with each other.

Talking to People, the actress said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.