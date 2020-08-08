This is not a drill: Karen Hauer now has a beautiful, peroxide blonde buzz cut!

The Strictly star debuted her amazing new look on Friday, and needless to say, fans were left obsessed.

Taking to Instagram to share a post-hairdresser selfie, Karen wrote: "My revamped hair colour/cut & phoebe can’t get enough of it! Thanks to the gorgeous @roberto.does.hair for my amazing fresh color and @klifftonite for the Uber-stylish cut I always leave with a smile."

It wasn't long before the professional dancer's fans started flooding the comment section with sweet replies such as: "GORGEOUS!", "Stoooooooop I can’t," and "Oh my I LOVE it."

We second that!

It's shaping up to be an incredibly exciting weekend for Karen, who announced that her boyfriend, singer David Webb, had been working on a magical new Disney project just hours before getting her beautiful trim.

How cool is Karen's new look?

Taking once again to Instagram, Karen explained: "So proud of my @davidpwebb along with the extremely talented @theoperamen. Their debut single “When She Loved Me” from Toy story 2 for the “Disney Goes Classical” album is out now. Swipe up on my stories to stream/have a listen."

That's right, David, who is an opera singer, will be featured on Disney's new classical album, singing one of Toy Story's best-loved songs – When She Loved Me.

David, 35, shared the news on his own Instagram, writing: "The day has finally come and I’m so excited to let you guys know about @TheOperaMen and our Debut Single ‘When She Loved Me’ from Toy Story 2 for the ‘Disney Goes Classical’ album on @deccarecords @umusicuk."

Incredibly, Karen's famous colleagues were quick to congratulate her boyfriend.

Katya Jones gushed: "That’s so incredible David!!! Biggest congratulations!!!!!!" while Luba Mushtuk sweetly added: "Congratulations for alll my heart. Yes yes yes !!!!!"

We can't wait to hear David's track!

